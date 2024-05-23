Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Vatican is cracking down on miracles. Here are the new rules for ‘supernatural’ occurrences

By Philip C. Almond, Emeritus Professor in the History of Religious Thought, The University of Queensland
A vision of Jesus – or just some burnt bread? It will now be much harder for a Catholic apparition to be declared ‘supernatural’. Here’s why.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
