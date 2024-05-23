Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Singapore Doubles Down on Executions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Singapore Prison Service visitor entrance, April 26, 2023. © 2023 Lionel Ng/AP Photo The Singaporean government since mid-April has issued at least four execution notices to individuals convicted of drug-related offenses. They are among 36 death row prisoners taking part in a legal action relating to their constitutional right to legal aid following appeal. None of these prisoners currently have legal representation.The executions of these prisoners have been put on hold, awaiting the outcome of the court application.But the Singaporean government remains determined…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ban on children’s book ‘Same-sex Parents’ backfires down under
~ Yemen: Houthi Landmines Claim Lives, Livelihoods
~ Argentina: Reconsider Supreme Court Nominations
~ The Vatican is cracking down on miracles. Here are the new rules for ‘supernatural’ occurrences
~ It’s not just retiring athletes who need mental health support – young sportspeople need it, too
~ US hostility towards the ICC is nothing new – it has long supported the court only when it suits American interests
~ Why the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion is a bad deal for Canadians — and the world
~ Rishi Sunak fires election starting gun with a damp whimper – but Labour will want to play down talk of a landslide
~ How to end the wasteful boom-bust cycle driving NZ’s infrastructure gap: new report
~ Using smart devices to schedule on-demand public transportation can save time and money
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter