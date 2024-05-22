Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rishi Sunak fires election starting gun with a damp whimper – but Labour will want to play down talk of a landslide

By Matthew Flinders, Founding Director of the Sir Bernard Crick Centre for the Public Understanding of Politics, University of Sheffield
The prime minister hardly sounded committed to the election he was calling, but Labour still has to win hearts and minds.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion is a bad deal for Canadians — and the world
~ How to end the wasteful boom-bust cycle driving NZ’s infrastructure gap: new report
~ Using smart devices to schedule on-demand public transportation can save time and money
~ The Swimmer, Russian thugs, Jesus’ feet: Anne Carson’s lyrical, surreal new work strategically pricks literary seriousness
~ Southerly winds: How Nepalis are perceiving the ongoing Indian elections
~ UK election called for 4 July – what happens next?
~ Peter Dutton wants to cut migration for the sake of housing. Here’s why that’s not a good idea
~ New research suggests girls in single-sex schools do slightly better in exams than girls in co-ed environments
~ We’ve come a long way on gender diversity but what about class? How networks of private school privilege dominate Australian society
~ Parenting a perfectionist? Here’s how you can respond
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter