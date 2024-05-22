Tolerance.ca
The Swimmer, Russian thugs, Jesus’ feet: Anne Carson’s lyrical, surreal new work strategically pricks literary seriousness

By David McCooey, Professor of Writing and Literature, Deakin University
Wrong Norma, the latest collection of writings (and drawings and facsimiles) by the feted Canadian poet Anne Carson, is a work full of allusions, quotations, references, parody and other forms of stylised evocation.

Sometimes the allusions are more buried than a quick Google allows for. The opening piece 1=1, for instance, is a meditation on (among other things) swimming. While considering all the swimmable bodies of water that are…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
