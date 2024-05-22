Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Southerly winds: How Nepalis are perceiving the ongoing Indian elections

By Nepali Times
Nepal has traditionally enjoyed a syncretic blend of Hindu and Buddhist traditions. However, if Modi's BJP wins in Indian elections, some fear that Nepal will slide back to Hindu nationalism.


