UK election called for 4 July – what happens next?

By Christopher Kirkland, Senior Lecturer in Politics, York St John University
On a rainy afternoon in London, an increasingly damp Rishi Sunak confirmed what many had been speculating for most of the day in a speech outside 10 Downing Street – that the UK is heading for an election earlier than anticipated. Here’s what to expect in the weeks ahead.

When is the UK having an election?


Election day has been confirmed for 4 July – in just over six weeks’ time.

The UK has to have an election at least every five years but elections can be called at any time within that timeframe. Sunak had to hold a vote before the end of January 2025 but, until…The Conversation


Read complete article

