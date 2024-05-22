Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peter Dutton wants to cut migration for the sake of housing. Here’s why that’s not a good idea

By Peter McDonald, Honorary Professor of Demography, Centre for Health Policy, The University of Melbourne
Slashing the permanent migration intake will do little to help manage population growth and may well make building more homes even harder.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Southerly winds: How Nepalis are perceiving the ongoing Indian elections
~ UK election called for 4 July – what happens next?
~ New research suggests girls in single-sex schools do slightly better in exams than girls in co-ed environments
~ We’ve come a long way on gender diversity but what about class? How networks of private school privilege dominate Australian society
~ Parenting a perfectionist? Here’s how you can respond
~ What is ‘Net Zero’, anyway? A short history of a monumental concept
~ Businesses and directors could face multi-million dollar penalties if they fail to disclose their climate impact
~ A rare find in ancient Timorese mud may rewrite the history of human settlement in Australasia
~ ‘Facebook probably knows I sell drugs’ – how young people’s digital footprints can threaten their future prospects
~ Italy Threatens to Ground Rescue Planes in the Mediterranean
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter