We’ve come a long way on gender diversity but what about class? How networks of private school privilege dominate Australian society
By Clive Hamilton, Professor of Public Ethics, Charles Sturt University
Myra Hamilton, Associate Professor, University of Sydney
We crunched the numbers and found when it comes to top awards, Rhodes scholarships and High Court appointments, the dominance of elite private school alumni has grown over the past 40 years.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 22, 2024