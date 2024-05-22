Parenting a perfectionist? Here’s how you can respond
By Elizabeth Westrupp, Associate Professor in Psychology, Deakin University
Gabriella King, Associate Research Fellow, Deakin University
Jade Sheen, Associate Professor, School of Psychology, Deakin University
Children and adolescents may experience perfectionism in relation to school work, sport, performance in art or music, or in relation to their own body. Here’s how parents can tackle it.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 22, 2024