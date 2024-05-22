Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A rare find in ancient Timorese mud may rewrite the history of human settlement in Australasia

By Mike W. Morley, Associate Professor and Director, Flinders Microarchaeology Laboratory, Flinders University
Ceri Shipton, Lecturer in Palaeolithic Archaeology, UCL
Kasih Norman, Research Fellow, Griffith University
Shimona Kealy, Postdoctoral Researcher, College of Asia & the Pacific, Australian National University
Sue O'Connor, Distinguished Professor, School of Culture, History & Language, Australian National University
Humans arrived in Australia at least 65,000 years ago, according to archaeological evidence. These pioneers were part of an early wave of people travelling eastwards from Africa, through Eurasia, and ultimately into Australia and New Guinea.

But this was only one of many waves of migration in the story of the human colonisation of the globe. These waves were probably driven by climate change and the ability of groups to adapt to a wide…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Southerly winds: How Nepalis are perceiving the ongoing Indian elections
~ UK election called for 4 July – what happens next?
~ Peter Dutton wants to cut migration for the sake of housing. Here’s why that’s not a good idea
~ New research suggests girls in single-sex schools do slightly better in exams than girls in co-ed environments
~ We’ve come a long way on gender diversity but what about class? How networks of private school privilege dominate Australian society
~ Parenting a perfectionist? Here’s how you can respond
~ What is ‘Net Zero’, anyway? A short history of a monumental concept
~ Businesses and directors could face multi-million dollar penalties if they fail to disclose their climate impact
~ ‘Facebook probably knows I sell drugs’ – how young people’s digital footprints can threaten their future prospects
~ Italy Threatens to Ground Rescue Planes in the Mediterranean
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter