Human Rights Observatory

‘Facebook probably knows I sell drugs’ – how young people’s digital footprints can threaten their future prospects

By Robin van der Sanden, Postdoctoral Fellow, Public Health, SHORE & Whāriki Research Centre, Massey University
Chris Wilkins, Associate Professor and leader of drug research team, Massey University
Marta Rychert, Senior Researcher in Drug Policy and Health Law, Massey University
Monica Barratt, Vice Chancellor’s Senior Research Fellow, Social Equity Research Centre and Digital Ethnography Research Centre, RMIT University
The global trade in data means minor drug dealing by 16-year-olds on social media could hurt their ability to get a job, house or insurance in their 30s.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
