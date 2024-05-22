Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Italy Threatens to Ground Rescue Planes in the Mediterranean

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Volunteers aboard the Seabird, a plane operated by the rescue NGO Sea-Watch, look for boats in distress as they fly over the Mediterranean Sea between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, October 5, 2021. © 2021 Renata Brito/AP Photo Civilian rescue organizations working to save the lives of migrants and asylum seekers in the Mediterranean Sea are increasingly trapped in a dilemma: comply with arbitrary restrictions that often have fatal consequences, or risk detention and potential prosecution. Both alternatives impede groups from conducting lifesaving missions,…


