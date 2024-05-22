What are the ICJ and the ICC and how do their power and jurisdiction differ?
By Avidan Kent, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of East Anglia
Kirsten McConnachie, Professor of Socio-Legal Studies, University of East Anglia
Rishi Gulati, Associate Professor in International Law, University of East Anglia
Both the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice have become embroiled in the Gaza conflict. But the two courts are distinctly different, which has caused some confusion.
