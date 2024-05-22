Tolerance.ca
IF: children’s film shows some of the joy that comes from having an imaginary friend

By Paige Davis, Lecturer in Psychology, University of Leeds
In IF, 12-year-old Bea (Cailey Fleming) discovers that she can see other people’s imanginary friends – and there are lots of them.

This is something I know well, from more than one part of my own life. I first learnt about the film not as a result of my own work on imaginary friends (or companions, as we call them in the academic world) but from my son, who used to have a group of them himself.

I got the whole family tickets to the movie’s opening weekend, keen to see how its companions tallied with my own research as the story unfolded.

