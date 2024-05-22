Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biden and Trump will fight for Michigan’s votes county by county in a state where little things matter a lot

By Dante Chinni, Director, American Communities Project, Michigan State University
Since 1992, Michigan voted reliably for Democratic presidential candidates. Then Donald Trump won the state in 2016, followed by Biden’s 2020 win in the state. Michigan is a ‘battleground state.’The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Run streaks: is it safe to run every day?
~ Why you shouldn’t take pebbles from the beach – here’s the science
~ Collapsed FTX exchange plans to repay investors - this could be a fresh start for crypto
~ Spirited Away play review: a wonderful artistic imagining of Studio Ghibli’s tale of environmental stewardship
~ Beryl Cook and Tom of Finland exhibition: how an odd pairing bring out the best in each other
~ IF: children’s film shows some of the joy that comes from having an imaginary friend
~ Kenyan president will receive White House praise over troops-to-Haiti move − but lack of action across Americas should prompt regional soul-searching
~ Campus protests are part of an enduring legacy of civil disobedience improving American democracy
~ How opioid treatment centers can overcome bipartisan NIMBYism to build local support
~ An ancient manuscript up for sale gives a glimpse into the history of early Christianity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter