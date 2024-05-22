Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An ancient manuscript up for sale gives a glimpse into the history of early Christianity

By Ian N. Mills, Visiting Assistant Professor of Classics and Religious Studies, Hamilton College
A collection of manuscripts from ancient Egypt reveals the variety of early Christian scriptures before the consolidation of the Bible.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
