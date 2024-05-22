Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Heat waves can be deadly for older adults: An aging global population and rising temperatures mean millions are at risk

By Deborah Carr, A&S Distinguished Professor of Sociology and Director of the Center for Innovation in Social Science, Boston University
Enrica De Cian, Professor of Environmental Economics, Ca' Foscari University of Venice
Giacomo Falchetta, Research Scholar in Energy, Climate and Environment, Ca' Foscari University of Venice
Ian Sue Wing, Professor of Earth and Environment, Boston University
Older adults face greater health risks from extreme heat for several reasons. Communities can save lives by starting to make changes now.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
