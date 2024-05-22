Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tanganyika and Zanzibar: Tanzania’s 60-year-old union may need a restructure

By Nicodemus Minde, Researcher, United States International University
On 26 April 2024, Tanzania celebrated 60 years of the union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar. The union, which created the present-day United Republic of Tanzania, stands out among the longest lasting political arrangements of its kind in Africa, and has shaped the country’s construction of national identity. Nicodemus Minde, who has researched Tanzania’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Run streaks: is it safe to run every day?
~ Why you shouldn’t take pebbles from the beach – here’s the science
~ Collapsed FTX exchange plans to repay investors - this could be a fresh start for crypto
~ Spirited Away play review: a wonderful artistic imagining of Studio Ghibli’s tale of environmental stewardship
~ Beryl Cook and Tom of Finland exhibition: how an odd pairing bring out the best in each other
~ IF: children’s film shows some of the joy that comes from having an imaginary friend
~ Kenyan president will receive White House praise over troops-to-Haiti move − but lack of action across Americas should prompt regional soul-searching
~ Biden and Trump will fight for Michigan’s votes county by county in a state where little things matter a lot
~ Campus protests are part of an enduring legacy of civil disobedience improving American democracy
~ How opioid treatment centers can overcome bipartisan NIMBYism to build local support
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS