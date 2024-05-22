The world is rushing to Africa to mine critical minerals like lithium – how the continent should deal with the demand
By James Boafo, Lecturer in Sustainable Development, Murdoch University
Eric Stemn, Lecturer, Safety and Engineering, University of Mines and Technology
Jacob Obodai, Postdoctoral Research Assistant, Edge Hill University
Philip Nti Nkrumah, Researcher, Sustainable Minerals Institute, The University of Queensland
Global demand for critical minerals, particularly lithium, is growing rapidly to meet clean energy and de-carbonisation objectives.
Africa hosts substantial resources of critical minerals. As a result, foreign mining companies are rushing to invest in exploration and acquire mining licences.
According to the 2023…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 22, 2024