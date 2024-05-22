Tolerance.ca
Spanish Civil War: how the works of Ernest Hemingway and Robert Capa still define the conflict today

By Miguel Ángel de Santiago Mateos, Profesor de Comunicación Audiovisual y Publicidad, Universidad CEU San Pablo
From 1936 to 1939, the Spanish civil war divided neighbours, friends and families, and people both inside and outside Spain kept a close eye on what was happening in the country.

Two of the best-known international figures who, through their images and writings, managed to convey what was happening in Spain were the war photographer Robert Capa and the writer Ernest Hemingway.

There was also a personal closeness between them that impacted their work. In fact, Capa’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

