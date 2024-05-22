Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: President Raisi’s death must not deny victims of his grim human rights legacy their right to accountability

By Amnesty International
The death of president Ebrahim Raisi must not deny people in Iran their right to justice, truth and reparation for the litany of crimes under international law and human rights violations committed since the 1980s during his time in the echelons of power, said Amnesty International today, following his passing in a helicopter crash in […] The post Iran: President Raisi’s death must not deny victims of his grim human rights legacy their right to accountability appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Run streaks: is it safe to run every day?
~ Why you shouldn’t take pebbles from the beach – here’s the science
~ Collapsed FTX exchange plans to repay investors - this could be a fresh start for crypto
~ Spirited Away play review: a wonderful artistic imagining of Studio Ghibli’s tale of environmental stewardship
~ Beryl Cook and Tom of Finland exhibition: how an odd pairing bring out the best in each other
~ IF: children’s film shows some of the joy that comes from having an imaginary friend
~ Kenyan president will receive White House praise over troops-to-Haiti move − but lack of action across Americas should prompt regional soul-searching
~ Biden and Trump will fight for Michigan’s votes county by county in a state where little things matter a lot
~ Campus protests are part of an enduring legacy of civil disobedience improving American democracy
~ How opioid treatment centers can overcome bipartisan NIMBYism to build local support
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter