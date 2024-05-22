Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Strange brew: The stories and culture of tea in Russia

By Anastasia Pestova
Russian tea: samovar, special tea cozies, food ... but the essential part is that the tea time has always been a setting for discussing important matters and socializing.


