Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan administered Kashmir faces internet shutdown amidst protests

By GV South Asia
In May 2024, Pakistan-administered Azad Kashmir witnessed significant unrest, with daily life profoundly impacted by internet shutdowns and the violent suppression of protests by Pakistani security forces.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chickens, ducks, seals and cows: a dangerous bird flu strain is knocking on Australia’s door
~ How risky is turbulence on a plane? How worried should I be?
~ Are some routes more prone to air turbulence? Will climate change make it worse? Your questions answered
~ Labor takes a hit in Resolve polls in Queensland and Victoria
~ Chickens, ducks, seals and cows: a dangerous bird flu strain is everywhere but Australia, for now
~ Ecuador: Unchecked Abuses Since ‘Armed Conflict” Announcement
~ Taiwan balances complex identity tensions at presidential inauguration
~ Activists call for the shutdown of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office after three alleged spies were arrested in London
~ Taiwan International Documentary Festival honors Myanmar filmmakers
~ Strange brew: The stories and culture of tea in Russia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter