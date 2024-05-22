Age verification for social media would impact all of us. We asked parents and kids if they actually want it
By Justine Humphry, Senior Lecturer in Digital Cultures, University of Sydney
Catherine Page Jeffery, Lecturer in Media and Communications, University of Sydney
Jonathon Hutchinson, Chair of Discipline, Media and Communications, University of Sydney
Olga Boichak, Lecturer in Digital Cultures, University of Sydney
We asked young people and parents what they thought about age-verification tools to restrict access to certain online content. We found their voice isn’t being reflected in broader debates.
- Tuesday, May 21, 2024