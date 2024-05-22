Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Chickens, ducks, seals and cows: a dangerous bird flu strain is everywhere but Australia, for now

By Michelle Wille, Senior research fellow, The University of Melbourne
A dangerous strain of avian influenza (bird flu) is now wreaking havoc on every continent except Australia and the rest of Oceania. While we remain free from this virus for now, it’s only a matter of time before it arrives.

Penguins in Antarctica, pelicans in Peru, sea lions in South America and dairy cows in the United States have all been hit by fast-spreading and often lethal high pathogenicity avian influenza, known as HPAI H5N1.

Indeed,…





