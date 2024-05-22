Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ecuador: Unchecked Abuses Since ‘Armed Conflict” Announcement

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Soldiers briefly detain a youth to walk him to an area to check if he has gang-related tattoos as they patrol the south side of Quito, Ecuador, Friday January 12, 2024. © 2024 AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa (Washington, DC) – The decision by Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa to announce that the country is in an “internal armed conflict” has contributed to serious human rights violations by security forces, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to President Noboa. The violations include at least one apparent extrajudicial killing and multiple cases of arbitrary arrests and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
