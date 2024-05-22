Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Worried your address, birth date or health data is being sold? You should be – and the law isn’t protecting you

By Katharine Kemp, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law & Justice, UNSW Sydney
A new ACCC report shows 74% of Australians are uncomfortable with their personal data being shared or sold. Yet this is happening every day, and the privacy law isn’t being enforced.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
