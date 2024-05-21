‘I’m on my way home from work when my baby turns into a dragon’. Ariane Beeston’s brave account of postpartum psychosis gives lie to the romance of motherhood
By Catharine Coleborne, Professor of History, School of Humanities, Creative Industries and Social Sciences, University of Newcastle
As a child protection worker, psychologist Ariane Beeston had taken babies away from their mothers. Then she had a baby, experiencing bouts of mental illness. Her memoir of this time is compelling.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 21, 2024