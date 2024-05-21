‘I’m on my way home from work when my baby turns into a dragon’. Ariane Beeston’s postpartum psychosis gave lie to the romance of motherhood
By Catharine Coleborne, Professor of History, School of Humanities, Creative Industries and Social Sciences, University of Newcastle
As a child protection worker, psychologist Ariane Beeston had taken babies away from their mothers. Then she had a baby, experiencing bouts of mental illness. Her memoir of this time is sad and brave.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 21, 2024