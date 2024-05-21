Tolerance.ca
Underage vaping is on the rise: here’s how young New Zealanders are finding it so easy to access

By Anna DeMello, Research Fellow, University of Otago
Janet Hoek, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
One in five underage adolescents vape occasionally, and nearly 28% of Māori youth vape regularly. Most get their product by sharing and asking older friends to buy vapes for them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
