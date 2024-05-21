Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Millions in the US at Risk of Losing Internet Access

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Marisol Coronado, center, prepares for a zoom call, while her husband and son spend time in the living room of their apartment in Huntington Park on April 19, 2024. © 2024 Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images People in the United States are more reliant than ever on using the internet for all aspects of their lives. But one in six US households may lose internet access by June when current federal funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) ends. This puts millions of underserved people in the US, including people of color, older people, and people…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ University encampments highlight critical issues about the right to protest
~ Anti-Palestinian racism needs to be included in Canada’s Anti-Racism Strategy
~ Exercise, therapy and diet can all improve life during cancer treatment and boost survival. Here’s how
~ We tracked secret Russian missile launchers in Ukraine using public satellite data
~ Turning the outback into post-apocalyptic wasteland: what Mad Max films tell us about filming in the Australian desert
~ ‘I’m on my way home from work when my baby turns into a dragon’. Ariane Beeston’s postpartum psychosis gave lie to the romance of motherhood
~ Underage vaping is on the rise: here’s how young New Zealanders are finding it so easy to access
~ Glass half empty? What climate change means for Canada’s wine industry
~ University encampments highlight critical issues on the right to protest
~ Tibet: Mass Relocations of Tibetans Not Voluntary
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter