Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tibet: Mass Relocations of Tibetans Not Voluntary

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Chinese Communist Party deputy secretary of Gonjo county visits households to persuade them to agree to the proposed relocation of their village, in Sa-ngen, Tibet Autonomous Region, March 2024. © 2024 Gongjue Pioneers (贡觉先锋) WeChat Account The Chinese government is using extreme forms of pressure to coerce Tibetans to relocate their long-established villages.Chinese officials misleadingly claim that relocation will lead to improved employment and higher incomes.The Chinese government should suspend relocations in Tibet and conform with Chinese laws and standards…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ University encampments highlight critical issues on the right to protest
~ What is wind shear? An atmospheric scientist explains how it can tear down hurricanes
~ Was Beethoven truly the greatest?
~ United Auto Workers’ defeat at Mercedes’ Alabama plants underscores challenges for organized labor in Southern states
~ TikTok law threatening a ban if the app isn’t sold raises First Amendment concerns
~ Expansion of Asian American studies fueled by racial attacks and activism
~ For many American Jews protesting for Palestinians, activism is a journey rooted in their Jewish values
~ In some states that say they elect judges, governors choose them instead
~ A century ago, anti-immigrant backlash almost closed America’s doors
~ Drained but proud: how it felt to organise South Africa’s first democratic election in just 4 months
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter