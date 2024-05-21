Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

United Auto Workers’ defeat at Mercedes’ Alabama plants underscores challenges for organized labor in Southern states

By Stephen J. Silvia, Professor of International Relations, American University School of International Service
A majority of the workers at two Mercedes plants near Tuscaloosa, Alabama, rejected an opportunity to join the United Auto Workers union in an election that concluded on May 17, 2024.

UAW supporters lost 2,642 to 2,045, just one month after the workers at a Volkswagen plant in the neighboring state of Tennessee chose…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is wind shear? An atmospheric scientist explains how it can tear down hurricanes
~ Was Beethoven truly the greatest?
~ TikTok law threatening a ban if the app isn’t sold raises First Amendment concerns
~ Expansion of Asian American studies fueled by racial attacks and activism
~ For many American Jews protesting for Palestinians, activism is a journey rooted in their Jewish values
~ In some states that say they elect judges, governors choose them instead
~ A century ago, anti-immigrant backlash almost closed America’s doors
~ Drained but proud: how it felt to organise South Africa’s first democratic election in just 4 months
~ UK-Rwanda migrant deal challenges international protection law
~ Sweet sorghum is a hardy, nutritious, biofuel crop that offers solutions in drought-hit southern Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter