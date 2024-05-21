Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
TikTok law threatening a ban if the app isn’t sold raises First Amendment concerns

By Anupam Chander, Professor of Law and Technology, Georgetown University
Gautam Hans, Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Cornell University
The law forcing TikTok to be sold or banned is meant to protect Americans from Chinese government influence and privacy intrusions. But does it undermine a bedrock American principle?The Conversation


~ What is wind shear? An atmospheric scientist explains how it can tear down hurricanes
~ Was Beethoven truly the greatest?
~ United Auto Workers’ defeat at Mercedes’ Alabama plants underscores challenges for organized labor in Southern states
~ Expansion of Asian American studies fueled by racial attacks and activism
~ For many American Jews protesting for Palestinians, activism is a journey rooted in their Jewish values
~ In some states that say they elect judges, governors choose them instead
~ A century ago, anti-immigrant backlash almost closed America’s doors
~ Drained but proud: how it felt to organise South Africa’s first democratic election in just 4 months
~ UK-Rwanda migrant deal challenges international protection law
~ Sweet sorghum is a hardy, nutritious, biofuel crop that offers solutions in drought-hit southern Africa
