Human Rights Observatory

Expansion of Asian American studies fueled by racial attacks and activism

By Pawan Dhingra, Associate Provost and Professor of American Studies, Amherst College
For more than 50 years, Asian American studies has been a recognized field at American colleges and universities. But outside of California, students who want to study it as a major or minor are usually out of luck.

However, the tide is beginning to turn.

Duke University created an academic minor in Asian American studies in 2022. Harvard University, long…The Conversation


