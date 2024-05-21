Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For many American Jews protesting for Palestinians, activism is a journey rooted in their Jewish values

By Atalia Omer, Professor of Religion, Conflict and Peace Studies, University of Notre Dame
Jewish activists have been central to protests against how Israel is conducting the war with Hamas, and not just on campuses – the movement goes back decades.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is wind shear? An atmospheric scientist explains how it can tear down hurricanes
~ Was Beethoven truly the greatest?
~ United Auto Workers’ defeat at Mercedes’ Alabama plants underscores challenges for organized labor in Southern states
~ TikTok law threatening a ban if the app isn’t sold raises First Amendment concerns
~ Expansion of Asian American studies fueled by racial attacks and activism
~ In some states that say they elect judges, governors choose them instead
~ A century ago, anti-immigrant backlash almost closed America’s doors
~ Drained but proud: how it felt to organise South Africa’s first democratic election in just 4 months
~ UK-Rwanda migrant deal challenges international protection law
~ Sweet sorghum is a hardy, nutritious, biofuel crop that offers solutions in drought-hit southern Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter