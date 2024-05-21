Tolerance.ca
Soviet media downplayed the significance of the D-Day invasion

By Stephen Norris, Professor of History; Director of the Havighurst Center for Russian and Post-Soviet Studies, Miami University
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said D-Day ‘was not a game changer’ in World War II – and Soviet media delivered that message starting the day after the invasion.The Conversation


