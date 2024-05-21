Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ICC’s milestone bid for Netanyahu arrest warrant will have wide political impact even if he evades the court

By Catherine Gegout, Associate Professor in International Relations, University of Nottingham
The ICC is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders that are suspected of committing war crimes in Gaza.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is wind shear? An atmospheric scientist explains how it can tear down hurricanes
~ Was Beethoven truly the greatest?
~ United Auto Workers’ defeat at Mercedes’ Alabama plants underscores challenges for organized labor in Southern states
~ TikTok law threatening a ban if the app isn’t sold raises First Amendment concerns
~ Expansion of Asian American studies fueled by racial attacks and activism
~ For many American Jews protesting for Palestinians, activism is a journey rooted in their Jewish values
~ In some states that say they elect judges, governors choose them instead
~ A century ago, anti-immigrant backlash almost closed America’s doors
~ Drained but proud: how it felt to organise South Africa’s first democratic election in just 4 months
~ UK-Rwanda migrant deal challenges international protection law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter