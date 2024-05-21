Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How inclusive language can help to reduce birth trauma

By Fiona Woollard, Professor of Philosophy, University of Southampton
Jules Holroyd, Senior Lecturer in Philosophy, University of Sheffield
Matthew Cull, Interdisciplinary Research Fellow in Biomedicine, Self and Society, The University of Edinburgh
28% of trans and non-binary people felt they were not treated with dignity and respect during labour – but coverage of the UK birth trauma report has largely ignored LGBTQ+ familiesThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
