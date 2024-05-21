How inclusive language can help to reduce birth trauma
By Fiona Woollard, Professor of Philosophy, University of Southampton
Jules Holroyd, Senior Lecturer in Philosophy, University of Sheffield
Matthew Cull, Interdisciplinary Research Fellow in Biomedicine, Self and Society, The University of Edinburgh
28% of trans and non-binary people felt they were not treated with dignity and respect during labour – but coverage of the UK birth trauma report has largely ignored LGBTQ+ families
