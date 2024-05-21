Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I sailed across oceans in search of microplastics – a new film charts my journey

By Emily Duncan, Associate Researcher, Conservation Biology, University of Exeter
In 2018, I sailed to one of the most remote places on the globe, the north Pacific. Despite being thousands of nautical miles from the nearest human settlements, I saw so many large plastic litter items, such as broken plastic buckets, floating past the boat. But this was nothing compared to the number of smaller, colourful plastic pieces my crew mates and I were collecting day after day.

X Trillion, a new documentary film being screened at independent cinemas around the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is wind shear? An atmospheric scientist explains how it can tear down hurricanes
~ Was Beethoven truly the greatest?
~ United Auto Workers’ defeat at Mercedes’ Alabama plants underscores challenges for organized labor in Southern states
~ TikTok law threatening a ban if the app isn’t sold raises First Amendment concerns
~ Expansion of Asian American studies fueled by racial attacks and activism
~ For many American Jews protesting for Palestinians, activism is a journey rooted in their Jewish values
~ In some states that say they elect judges, governors choose them instead
~ A century ago, anti-immigrant backlash almost closed America’s doors
~ Drained but proud: how it felt to organise South Africa’s first democratic election in just 4 months
~ UK-Rwanda migrant deal challenges international protection law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter