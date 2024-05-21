Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

International development can tackle the climate and migration crises together

By Nathan Einbinder, Senior Research Fellow in Agroecology and Human Geography, University of Plymouth
Without immediate action to help the world’s most vulnerable people adapt to climate change, millions face the prospect of their homes becoming unliveable, with no option but to leave.

Take the “dry corridor” of Central America, which stretches from Nicaragua in the south to the Mexican border in the north. Home to nearly 12 million people, the region is in the throes of yet another


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
