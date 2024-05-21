Tolerance.ca
Kenya is badly prepared for floods: four steps to reduce devastation and deaths

By Augustine Kiptum, Research Student, School of Global Studies, University of Sussex
Floods in Kenya in April/May 2024 led to the deaths of over 250 people and caused damage estimated at 4 billion Kenya shillings (US$35 million).

Not for the first time, Kenya’s lack of preparedness was apparent as flooding rampaged through rural and urban landscapes. There…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
