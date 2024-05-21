Tolerance.ca
Deaf and hard-of-hearing students need more support from their universities – South Africa study

By Tonny Nelson Matjila, Research Training and Development Officer, University of South Africa
Adjusting to university life tends to be tough no matter who you are. But what happens when deafness makes the usual demands even more difficult? Deaf students or those who are hard of hearing need extra accessibility measures to ensure they’re able to participate in even basic academic activities like lectures and tutorials. Tonny Matjila, who studied the experiences of Deaf and hard-of-hearing students at one large South African university, tells The Conversation…The Conversation


