Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Met Gala: what fairytales can teach us about modern fashion trends

By Cath Davies, Senior Lecturer Visual Culture, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Fairytales have long woven magic with fabric. But this year’s Met Gala, the annual fundraiser for the the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York, took the connection between fantasy and fashion a step further.

Themed around the museum’s Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion exhibition, the dress code focused not on opulent displays of nature’s bounty but a more complex reality: the natural…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
