Will government investment make green hydrogen a reality in Australia?
By Kylie Turner, System Lead, Sustainable Economies, Climateworks Centre
Luke Brown, Head of Policy and Engagement, Climateworks Centre
In the budget last week, the government was keen to talk about its efforts to turn Australia into a renewable superpower under the umbrella of the Future Made in Australia policies.
Future Made is a framework that sets out how to target green subsidies to drive investment in everything from solar to critical minerals to green hydrogen. The policy lands at a time when the world is racing towards a future green economy. America has its Inflation…
- Tuesday, May 21, 2024