Mexico: Authorities use criminal justice system to investigate and carry out surveillance on three women human rights defenders

By Amnesty International
In Mexico, the practice of making arbitrary use of the criminal justice system against people who denounce and investigate human rights violations, and who support the victims of these violations in their search for justice, truth and full compensation for damages has become the norm. This is what Amnesty International Mexico warns in its latest […] The post Mexico: Authorities use criminal justice system to investigate and carry out surveillance on three women human rights defenders appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


