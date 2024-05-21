Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

At last, Australia has fuel efficiency standards - but they’re weaker than they could have been

By Robin Smit, Adjunct Professor, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Technology Sydney
A new report from the Transport Energy/Emission Research consultancy examines Australia’s New Vehicle Efficiency Standard, finding it was weakened by late changes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘No one can act with impunity’: ICC arrest warrants in Israel-Hamas war are a major test for international justice
~ The budget pledged $12.5 million for free menstrual products in Indigenous communities. Here’s why it’s needed
~ Farewell Anchor, Fresh'n Fruity and Mainland: what’s behind Fonterra’s decision to sell its consumer brands?
~ Australian teenagers are curious but have some of the most disruptive maths classes in the OECD
~ ‘When I’m 80, I want to remember how f***ing hot I looked’: why Bridgerton’s steamy carriage scene breaks new ground
~ Can Iran avoid a political crisis after its president’s death?
~ We still don’t know the extent of the MediSecure breach, but watch out for these potential scams
~ Déjà vu in New Caledonia: why decades of political failure will make this uprising hard to contain
~ What the Iranian President’s Death Means for Human Rights
~ People with dementia aren’t currently eligible for voluntary assisted dying. Should they be?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter