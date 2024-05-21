Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Farewell Anchor, Fresh'n Fruity and Mainland: what’s behind Fonterra’s decision to sell its consumer brands?

By Alan Renwick, Professor of Agricultural Economics, Lincoln University, New Zealand
David Dean, Associate Professor, Department of Agribusiness and Markets, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Fonterra’s plan to sell its consumer brands came as a surprise. But there is logic to the dairy giant focusing on selling to the food industry rather than directly to consumers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘No one can act with impunity’: ICC arrest warrants in Israel-Hamas war are a major test for international justice
~ The budget pledged $12.5 million for free menstrual products in Indigenous communities. Here’s why it’s needed
~ At last, Australia has fuel efficiency standards - but they’re weaker than they could have been
~ Australian teenagers are curious but have some of the most disruptive maths classes in the OECD
~ ‘When I’m 80, I want to remember how f***ing hot I looked’: why Bridgerton’s steamy carriage scene breaks new ground
~ Can Iran avoid a political crisis after its president’s death?
~ We still don’t know the extent of the MediSecure breach, but watch out for these potential scams
~ Déjà vu in New Caledonia: why decades of political failure will make this uprising hard to contain
~ What the Iranian President’s Death Means for Human Rights
~ People with dementia aren’t currently eligible for voluntary assisted dying. Should they be?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter