Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Déjà vu in New Caledonia: why decades of political failure will make this uprising hard to contain

By David Small, Senior lecturer, Above the Bar School of Educational Studies and Leadership, University of Canterbury
Even New Caledonia’s independence leaders have been unable to stop this latest spontaneous eruption of popular rage. France will have to compromise if there is to be a lasting solution.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
