Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the Iranian President’s Death Means for Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  Iranian President Ebrahim Raeesi at the inauguration ceremony of dam of Qiz Qalasi, at the border of Iran and Azerbaijan, on May 19, 2024. © 2024 Iranian Presidency Office via AP Photo Iranians woke up on Monday to the news that President Ebrahim Raeesi, Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian, and several other government officials were killed in a helicopter crash in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province. How Raeesi’s death will affect human rights in the country is already the subject of much commentary.Since the early years after the 1979 revolution, no high-level Iranian…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
